Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great Thanksgiving and send our best for a great, relaxing extended weekend ahead!
Our weather took a well-timed quiet turn as we celebrated Thanksgiving on Thursday. We'll stay that way to end the week.
However, another round of messy travel conditions is on tap for the second half of the holiday weekend.
We have the forecast below!
Today & Tonight
Our weather will remain quiet for the remainder of today.
Mostly cloudy skies continuing throughout the day will be the main theme to finish out the week.
Chances for a few flurries will be possible. Plenty of dry air aloft will help to keep us mainly dry today.
Highs will remain chilly, but near normal in the middle to upper 30s. A select few farther south may reach 40.
Clouds roll on into tonight with lows down into the upper 20s.
Saturday & Sunday
Our next storm system will be making its pass over the weekend, with a more prolonged period of rain and snow, even a bit of mix, expected to last for much of Saturday and Sunday.
At this point, it appears Saturday will have the potential for a bit of snow and mix as the storm system makes its first appearance. However, it does look like warmer air will eventually move in, largely changing things over to rain or a rain/snow mix for a good chunk of the day. Locations north of the Bay will stand the better chance to see more snow or mixed precipitation.
Then overnight as temperatures cool into Sunday morning, especially in our northern counties, some areas will see a period of outright snow. This could be our next round of accumulating snow. At this point, the best chances for at least a few inches of snow will exist north of the Tri-Cities.
As we get closer to this time frame, we'll of course be more specific on snowfall amounts. And we also want you to remember there's still a chance for the zone of accumulation to adjust a bit as well, so stay tuned!
High temperatures are more uniform on Saturday with middle and upper 30s expected region wide.
Sunday may see temperatures in the middle 30s in the far north toward M-55, with areas to the south near I-69 may reach the middle 40s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.