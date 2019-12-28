Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great holiday week and we welcome you to the weekend!
This week featured above average temperatures, even record breaking heat on Thursday.
However, we feature precipitation chances especially into the second half of the weekend and next week.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
We will have the chance for a few rays of sunshine to start our day mixed in with the clouds.
Unfortunately, sunshine will be in short supply today as clouds will continue to increase during the afternoon. We expect to stay dry for the majority of today.
High temperatures for today will climb into the lower 40s with a southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.
Clouds will continue to increase during the evening hours, and if you have any late Saturday night plans, make sure to grab the rain gear. We are expecting rain to arrive around midnight.
The chance will be there for some freezing drizzle/rain to develop overnight with temperatures near freezing overnight. With ground temperatures above freezing, bridges and overpasses will be the worst to see any icy spots.
Periods of rain are expected to continue throughout the day on Sunday.
Temperatures tonight will drop into the low 30s.
Sunday
Periods of rain will be possible throughout the entire day. We may have a brief break from the rain into the late afternoon. Still some drizzle is expected with clouds holding steady.
A few rumbles of thunder farther south will be on the table throughout the day.
Rainfall amounts into Monday look to land from .75 to around 2" on the higher end.
Highs will be warmer once again, back into the upper 40s and low 50s.
Have a great weekend!
