Good Wednesday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope that your Wednesday has been going well so far. There was some thick fog in spots this morning that has since mixed-out, but the overall trend of increasing clouds will continue for today. A low pressure system to our south will bring showers back into Mid-Michigan for your Thursday.
Afternoon
The northern shield of cloud coverage from the low pressure to our south is making its presence known this afternoon with clouds continuing to build. The morning fog has mixed-out, but the long-lasting presence of that fog shows there is a higher amount of moisture in the atmosphere today. This will help lend to the continued building of clouds this afternoon. The great news is that we stay dry, though! Highs will be in the lower 70s this afternoon, but give-or-take a couple of degrees depending on how far north or south you are in the area. We'll have an east northeast wind from 5 to 10 mph through the afternoon as well.
Any evening plans outdoors should be alright! Temperatures will be pleasant thanks to the cloud blanket with dry conditions maintaining. Sunset will be around 7:07 PM tonight.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy to overcast skies will hold on through the overnight hours. This will keep lows "mild" by October standards in the middle and upper 50s. The east northeast wind will slightly weaken, but still sustain between 4 and 8 mph.
Late-Week
More clouds along with areas of patchy fog will be likely going throughout the morning hours of your Thursday. An isolated shower can't be ruled out.
Better rain chances look to arrive going past lunchtime into the afternoon and evening hours. A few rumbles of thunder will also be on the table as well.
Here's a look at our rain chances for the next 5 days.
Temperatures will stay above average for another day. Highs projected to reach back into the low 70s for most going into the afternoon on Thursday.
Temperatures are expected to stay above average going into the weekend. Here's a look at our temperature trend for the next 5 days.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
