Good Monday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great weekend and we send our best for a great start to the week.
We certainly had our share of active weather last week but we were rewarded with a beautiful Saturday and a decent, but cloudy at times Sunday. As we get start the brand new workweek, it appears we'll be in for a fairly quiet weather stretch which will be a nice change of pace from last week's events.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
Most of us today should remain dry, but a few showers will be possible mainly east of I-75. We don't expect anything heavy or widespread.
This will hold high temperatures in the lower to middle 70s this afternoon, joined by a lighter north northeasterly wind.
Despite the cloud cover, expect dry weather through your evening plans tonight. You may even sneak in a little sunshine between the clouds later on this evening.
Once again we will have to watch out for fog to develop tonight into Tuesday morning's commute. Some of that fog could become locally dense. This could mean a few extra minutes on your drive tomorrow morning.
Overnight lows are expected to fall into the lower and upper 50s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
