Happy Tuesday! We hope you had a great start to the week so far.
The beginning of this week so far has been gloomy and rainy, but some good news is the sunshine will be back very soon with mild temperatures.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
A few pockets of rain and/or drizzle will remain possible this evening. Otherwise, those clouds will hold.
Overcast skies will roll through the overnight period with low temperatures dropping into the middle and upper 30s.
Warming Up and Sunshine returning
After today, temperatures will be much warmer. Check out our temperature trend below. We will be back into the 50s starting Thursday.
Sunshine will also return in peaks starting tomorrow, leading to a mostly sunny sky condition on Thursday.
Stay warm, everyone!
