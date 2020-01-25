Hello Mid-Michigan! We made it to another weekend.
We continue with precipitation chances into the second half of the weekend.
Temperatures look to remain above average into next week.
Check it out!
Tonight
An area of Low pressure will be taking its time to exit the Great Lakes. Therefore keeping clouds and small precipitation chances in the forecast all weekend.
More low level clouds along with fog/drizzle will continue to be a factor due to the melting snow pack.
More clouds along with isolated chances for rain/snow showers & drizzle continue into tonight and overnight.
Some areas that dip near 32° or below may develop some slick spots especially on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses.
Lows tonight will drop near freezing for most in the low to mid 30s.
Sunday
The area of Low pressure will slowly begin to depart east throughout the day.
Still the chances of some mixing/snow showers will be possible throughout the day. Again like Saturday, not an all day thing.
Temperatures again don't budge much from Saturday. Highs expected back into the upper 30s.
Winds will increase from the west; around 10-20 mph.
