Happy Thursday Mid-Michigan! We hope you are having a great week so far and we welcome you to the second half.
Clouds will hold today, but sunshine will return tomorrow.
We break down your forecast below.
Today & Tonight
Clouds will continue to hold for today, which means we will barely see any sunshine. That's going to hold back our temperatures. We are expecting afternoon highs to climb into the lower and middle 60s.
Winds will be out of the northeast sustained at 5 to 10 mph.
As we did have some rain showers and areas of drizzle this morning, we are gradually drying out but we will be left with gloomy skies.
We will start to see clouds decreasing overnight into the start of our Friday. Low temperatures will drop into the 40s for most, with a few 30s possible for our northern counties. With that said, there could be some patchy frost in those areas.
Friday
We will finally break the gloomy weather trend Friday. Expect a mostly sunny sky with temperatures returning to the upper 60s to lower 70s.
