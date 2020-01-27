Good Monday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great weekend and hope it's a wonderful start to the week.
Today will feature grey skies, but don't worry more sunshine will be here for the middle of the work week.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
Our sky conditions today will be mostly cloudy with a northwesterly wind sustained at 5 to 10 mph. High temperatures this afternoon will reach the lower to middle 30s. However, from that wind our wind chill values will largely be in the 20s.
Going through the evening and overnight period, temperatures will sink through the 30s and land in the upper and middle 20s for overnight lows.
The clouds will stay tonight and we will add a small chance for a few snow flurries late tonight into our Tuesday morning.
