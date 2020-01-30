Happy Thursday! We hope you've had a great week so far and we hope the second half is just as wonderful.
So far this week it has been cloudy and gloomy. For the rest of this work week we will be dealing with more clouds. Unfortunately, not a lot of sun is in the forecast for these next several days.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
During the evening hours, our temperatures will be dropping through the lower 30s and 20s. With cloudy sky conditions. Like earlier today, a few pockets of drizzle or a few snow flurries will be possible.
Overnight lows will dop into the lower and middle 20s once again, with cloudy skies.
Have a great night!
