Good Tuesday evening/night! We hope you're having a great start to the week
Our quiet stretch of weather continues going into mid-week. Some more sunshine will be likely over the next several days along with a slight warm up.
Conditions become interesting going into the weekend.
Here's the latest forecast!
Tonight
Mostly cloudy skies will hold steady throughout the rest of this evening and into the overnight hours.
A few flurries at worst will be possible; again most stay dry into Wednesday.
Overnight lows should settle in the lower and middle 30s, with 20s in our coolest spots.
Wednesday
A cloudy and chilly start in the morning. Temperatures starting in the 30s.
We look to decrease the cloud cover from west to east going into the afternoon and early evening. Looks like we will get in some rays of sun before sunset!
Temperatures for your Wednesday get a slight boost into the low and mid 40s.
Winds will stay a bit breezy mainly from the west around 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph at times.
Late Week & Weekend Outlook
Trends in the latest data has been a cooling trend in the late week and early weekend time frame. We still expect temperatures to reach into the low to mid 40s, just not the upper 40s.
Fluctuations aren't uncommon this far out in time, but that's a sizable change in 24 hours, so it has our attention for many reasons. More so for the next system looking to arrive just in time for the weekend.
Latest trends have taken the path of this upcoming system a little more southeast in its path than 24 hours ago. With a farther southeast track, that keeps at least parts of our region on the cold side of the system, which could mean a better chance at snow this weekend for parts of the region while others should just see rain.
As we move forward, where that system ultimately tracks will be critical for whether your town sees rain or snow this weekend.
With that being said, it's important to remember it's only Tuesday. And as we saw from our last snow last week, forecasts can change quickly, so be skeptical of any snowfall maps you might see over the next few days that suggest specific totals.
Bottom line for now? Just keep an eye on the forecast as we get closer. Know that there is the possibility for accumulating snow over the weekend.
We'll keep our eyes on it.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.