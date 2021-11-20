Good Saturday evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope your enjoying the weekend.
After a mainly dry start to the weekend, shower chances along with snow shower chances return to end the weekend. Just won't be for everyone.
Winds also increase going towards the end of the weekend.
Here's the latest forecast!
Evening/Tonight (Saturday)
We expect to stay dry for the rest of the evening into tonight with more clouds; overall, quiet and cold!
Low temperatures will drop to the lower 30s tonight with some upper 20s north. Wind chills for everyone will feel more like the 20s with a south wind around 5-10 mph.
At worst, a shower or a few flurries will be possible late into Sunday morning.
Sunday & Monday
For Sunday morning, we're still looking to stay mainly dry and hanging on to the clouds. By the late morning into the afternoon, a system from the SW will begin to move our way producing some showers.
These showers are looking to be more scattered and more concentrated farther south of the Tri-Cities. Doesn't mean north of the Bay can't see a few showers, but it look better for some more dry time in these areas.
Regardless, track the rain in your area with our Interactive Radar.
Temperatures will reach back into the low and mid 40s by the afternoon.
On the backside of this system, a cold front will help to usher in colder air and increase wind speeds for the second half of Sunday into Monday. Winds will increase to near 10-15 mph; gusts at times reaching near 30 mph.
The chance in wind direction will also help trigger lake-effect snow showers late Sunday into Monday.
Lows Sunday night drop back into the 20s going into Monday morning.
Variably cloudy skies take over for Monday with chances for more lake effect snow showers. Better chances farther north and west of the Tri-Cities closer to the snowbelts near Lake Michigan.
Accumulations look minor at this point, but areas near Isabella, Clare, Roscommon, Ogemaw, Iosco, and Alcona counties would stand the best chances to pick up a quick dusting to few inches depending on the orientation on lake effect snow bands.
Highs for Monday will only reach the 30s. Wind chills will make it feel more like the 20s, if not some areas in the teens!
Stay tuned for updates top this forecast!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
