Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a wonderful weekend and we wish you the best for a wonderful week ahead.
A few chances for some rain and even snow showers will be possible in the extended forecast. The weekend however is looking great!
We break down the forecast below!
Tonight
Clouds will continue to increase so expect mostly cloudy skies to carry us into the evening and overnight hours.
The chance for a few rain and even snow showers will be possible for areas mostly farther north of the Bay tonight into tomorrow morning. There will be a lot of dry air to work through first.
Low temperatures will fall into the middle and lower 30s. Winds will be breezy out of the south southwest around 10-15 mph.
Tuesday
The chance for some early morning rain/snow showers will still be more likely toward the north, areas north of US 10 have the better chance.
Mostly cloudy skies will the theme throughout the entire day. We look to catch a brief break from the rain throughout the late morning and early afternoon hours. Better chances for showers will return later in the afternoon and evening hours for the entire viewing area.
Temperatures will look to be even warmer than Monday. Look for high temperatures to reach into the low to mid 50s.
