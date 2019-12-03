Happy Tuesday! We hope you had a great start to the week and we wish you a wonderful week ahead.
Clouds have been stubborn today, with a few snow flurries and rain drops moving around the area. Temperatures will remain cold, and the clouds will stick around with the chance for some fog by daybreak.
We break down your forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
Just like earlier today, those clouds will be sticking around this evening. On top of that, we will hold on to the chance for a few locations to receive a rain/snow shower. Any showers that do develop are not expected to be all that heavy.
Temperatures will remain steady this evening, in the 30s.
30s and a few 20s will be in the forecast for overnight lows. On top of that, some locations could see fog for the Wednesday morning commute.
