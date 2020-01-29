Happy Wednesday Mid-Michigan! We hope you have had a great start to the week so far and we welcome you to the halfway point.
Our weather has been relatively quiet for the start of this work week. Monday featured a mostly cloudy sky and Tuesday a few snow showers flew across the region. Now today we will see more clouds than sunshine.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
This afternoon clouds will break up slightly, giving us a mostly cloudy to completely cloudy sky condition.
Temperatures today will climb into the lower 30s for most locations with a northeast wind sustained at 5 to 10 mph.
The clouds will hold this evening and for the overnight. Even though we will have the clouds around expect low temperatures to drop into the lower 20s.
Have a great day!
