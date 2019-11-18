Good Monday evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great weekend and send our best for a wonderful start to the week.
The weekend weather-wise was fairly nice, with some rounds of sunshine.
This week the weather will overall be more quiet and temperatures will be closer to average for this time of year.
We break down the forecast below!
Tonight
This evening, some patchy drizzle will stay possible with cloudy skies.
Temperatures will fall into the 30s going into the overnight. It's possible to get some freezing drizzle develop too. A few slick spots into early Tuesday morning won't be out of the question.
Patchy fog may develop tonight into tomorrow mornings commute.
Low temperatures tonight will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Tuesday
Clouds will hold steady throughout the day. A few break in the clouds will be possible at best.
Occasional isolated pockets of drizzle will be possible once again. Like Monday, most look to get through the day dry.
Temperatures are making the slow climb back closer to average. Highs expected to be a few degrees on either side of 40.
Winds continue to stay light mainly out of the south southwest.
