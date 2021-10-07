Good Thursday morning Mid-Michigan! Clouds have moved in overnight setting the stage for shower chances today and tonight. These chances will also persist into Friday as a low pressure system begins to unravel around the Great Lakes Region. We also continue our stretch of unseasonably mild high temperatures.
Today
Conditions this morning are similar to Wednesday morning with low cloud coverage and some areas of patchy fog. The reason we've seen fog consistently the last few days is due to the amount of moisture we have in the atmosphere along with lows in the 50s and low 60s with light, even calm, winds. Temperatures are running mild for October standards this morning in the lower 60s and upper 50s. We also have overcast skies. Be prepared for some reduced visibilities out there this morning!
The mild start will give way to a mild October day with highs in the lower and middle 70s. A 5 to 10 mph wind will sustain out of the east northeast, slowly shifting towards the flat-out east by evening.
There will be a chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm early this afternoon in our middle counties, but past that most will stay dry with overcast skies. The main rain will hold off until late this evening and during the overnight hours.
Tonight
With the low and it's dissipating warm front slowly sliding north, we're expecting some bands of showers to move through during the overnight hours. Expect scattered showers with a few rumbles of thunder as well.
Rain totals will range anywhere from around 0.10" north of the Saginaw Bay and in the Thumb up to 0.25" farther south and west. Locally higher totals are also possible.
Lows tonight will be mild once again in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The wind will shift to the east southeast by morning sustaining between 4 to 7 mph.
Friday
This low pressure system will stall and unravel to our west, but this will bring a chance of scattered on-and-off showers most of the day Friday. Skies will also stay overcast in the dry spots in between.
Rain totals will pretty much be a repeat of Thursday night, adding another quarter-inch with locally higher amounts being added. The storm total will be around 0.50" with locally higher totals of 0.75"+.
Highs Friday will stay mild for October in the lower 70s.
