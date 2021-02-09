Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week and hope Tuesday is just as nice.
It was a decent start to the week on Monday and we managed to see a bit of sunshine through the day. It didn't help our temperatures much, but considering it's early February and we managed to see the sun, it's hard to complain!
A bit of light snow moved into parts of the area last night, but it's already moved out as we get ready for our next morning commute.
Today & Tonight
As you head out this morning, be mindful of any snow-covered roads from last night's snow. That snow doesn't appear to have amounted to much numbers wise (as expected), but it may have been enough to re-coat the roads in certain areas, especially the farther south you go.
Temperatures this morning are conducive to slippery areas, as we start the day in the single numbers and teens once again. Thankfully, wind chills aren't dramatically different as our winds are pretty light this morning.
Behind our departing system, skies should clear out a bit and we should manage a decent amount of sun today. Just like yesterday, don't expect a huge boost to our temperatures though, as highs will top out in the middle teens to around 20.
Dry weather should continue into tonight with partly cloudy skies expected most of the night. With some breaks in the clouds, overnight lows should have no trouble dropping off into the single digits, with the potential to go below zero in our coldest locations. Thankfully, our wind should remain fairly relaxed overnight, too.
Stay warm, everyone!
