Spring made a brief appearance ahead of Christmas, with temps climbing into the 40s and 50s on Wednesday! What goes up though, must come down.
Overnight
Steady light to moderate rain will persist across Mid-Michigan for the next few hours. As low pressure and a potent cold front track across the state after 4:00 AM, any lingering showers will quickly change over to snow showers as temperatures begin to plummet from the 40s into the upper 20s by daybreak. Winds begin the night out of the south, increasing to 15-25 mph, with gusts near 35 mph at times. These will then pivot into the WNW behind the cold front, and will maintain their speed into Thursday morning. If you have to travel overnight, be prepared for hazardous and potentially rapidly-changing conditions.
Christmas Eve
Our weather will get more into the holiday spirit for Christmas Eve, as the coldest air of the young Winter season arrives. Temperatures will begin the day in the upper 20s, and will continue to drop toward the low and middle 20s throughout the day. WNW winds at 15-25 mph will continue to gust over 30 mph at times, and will push wind chills down into the single-digits.
Coming along with the winds and colder air will be scattered lake effect snow showers. Folks along US-127 and western M-55 will be in line to see most of the activity, but isolated snow showers should break farther east from time to time, so we should all be prepared for a few flakes throughout the day. Little to no snow accumulation is expected on Christmas Eve.
As Santa makes his rounds on Thursday night, the colder air will really take hold! It's a good thing he's got that magical heater in his sleigh, because lows are headed for the middle and upper teens! Wind chills will remain in the single digits, with the chance for snow showers continuing under mostly cloudy skies.
Christmas Day
Will Christmas be white here in Mid-Michigan? By official standards, most of us are likely to miss the required 1" of snow on the ground. However, if you are in one of our northern communities that picked up the heavy snow two weekends ago, your chances are better since you'll likely keep enough of what is already on the ground.
Moving beyond the technicalities, here's the good news. Accumulation or not, most of us are likely to see some snow fall on Christmas Day thanks to continuing lake effect snow showers. It will be a cold day seeing highs limited to the low and mid 20s, with wind chills remaining in the teens and single-digits. Expect mostly cloudy skies outside of any snow showers, but at least the weather will prove festive with the occasional flakes!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
