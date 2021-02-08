Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and hope it's a great start to the week.
Although it didn't help out much temperature wise, it was nice to see the sun on Sunday. Beyond some snow late Saturday night, it was a pretty quiet end to the weekend, too. As we kick off a new workweek, expect that trend to continue.
Today & Tonight
As you head out the door this morning, plan on a pretty smooth Monday morning commute. There are a few snow showers showing up on radar, but it may struggle to reach the ground in spots. If it is reaching the ground in, it's likely going to fall on the lighter side. As always, keep an eye out for any slippery spots on area roads.
Cold temperatures and wind chills will be the story again today, with temperatures running in the single numbers this morning and wind chills falling below zero at times. Winds are at least pretty light around 5-10 miles per hour out of the southwest.
Although an occasional peek of sun won't be impossible today, we expect skies to be largely mostly cloudy for your Monday. High temperatures will be stuck in the teens this afternoon, with wind chills running at least a few degrees behind.
Our next round arrives tonight, for at least parts of Mid-Michigan as a weak disturbance swings through. The best chances for this snow will be from US-10 to the south, with chances dropping off farther to the north. This round of snow should be fairly light, with new accumulation around 1" or less (many areas won't come close to that mark).
Overnight lows remain quite chilly, falling back into the single numbers to slightly below zero. Winds will be light and variable.
Stay warm, everyone!
