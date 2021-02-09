The cold arctic airmass is still parked over the Great Lakes region, keeping things quiet for now.

Today

We start off today with scattered cloud cover, but some rays of sun to go hand-in-hand with that.  Temperatures will cross the starting line below-zero for most of us.  Cloud cover will start to build in throughout the afternoon, and temperatures will climb to the upper teens.  Winds will be manageable today out of the west around 5 to 10 mph.

Today's Highs

Tonight

Temperatures will start to dive again tonight as cloud coverage thins, getting right down to 0 degrees for many of us.  Sub-zero temperatures are certainly a possibility, and we'll have sub-zero wind chills to go along with that as well.  Winds will be out of the west northwest around 5 to 10 mph.  Overall, another frigid night in Mid-Michigan.

Tonight's Lows

