Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and for those of you traveling for your holiday plans today, we wish you a safe trip!
While we had a messy morning commute yesterday, things will be quieting down just in time for the next few days of Thanksgiving travel. Outside of a slim chance for a few flurries this morning, and some lake-effect snow in the Thumb tonight, we should be dry through Friday.
Have a safe and Happy Thanksgiving!
Today & Tonight
Snow chances look rather minimal through the morning commute today as snow shower activity has been pretty underwhelming as a cold front passes through.
We won't rule out any isolated chances for snow, but we certainly don't expect anything widespread for the morning drive. Temperatures out the door are in the 20s and 30s, with plenty of teens in the wind chill department.
Expect skies to clear out a bit this afternoon after a mostly cloudy start, with partly cloudy skies expected into the overnight period.
With temperatures already falling into the teens and 20s toward dinnertime tonight, those clear skies will promote an easy drop into the teens for overnight lows. Lows in the single digits are possible in our coldest locations, particularly our northern counties.
Most locations should be quiet during the overnight period, but as is the case many times during this time of year, the Thumb is in its own world. A few lake-effect snow showers may move onshore and clip parts of Huron and Sanilac counties, with chances being highest on the eastern side.
Snow accumulations of an inch or two look possible if these bands materialize.
Remember, you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
