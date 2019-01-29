Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week, despite the wintry mess that greeted us on our Monday.
Snow from yesterday's system has come to an end, but now our attention turns to additional snow showers today and bitterly cold Arctic air set to move into the region.
Current Weather Alerts
Wind Chill Warning: in effect for the entire TV5 viewing area from this evening through early Friday afternoon.
Today & Tonight
While we're going to see hit and miss snow showers the next few days, the bigger story will be the cold temperatures that are set to settle in to Mid-Michigan.
Temperatures range from the single digits to teens this morning, with wind chills down around -5 to -15 as we kick off our Tuesday. Wind chills will remain below zero all day long, so be sure to dress appropriately when traveling today.
Actual temperatures will reach into the teens for most places, accompanied by a breezy west southwest wind around 15-25 miles per hour with gusts near 30 miles per hour.
While we won't see nearly as much snow today as our Monday, lake effect snow showers will be passing through from the west side of the state from time to time.
It's possible that some of these snow showers have some squall-like tendencies which could lead to very limited visibility and a quick accumulation on the roads.
A few additional inches of accumulation will be possible in areas that see the strongest snow showers, with a Winter Weather Advisory not out of the realm of possibility later today. If any advisories are issued, you'll know about them.
Temperatures fall below zero overnight, with wind chills expected to fall to -20 below or colder in many areas for the Wednesday morning commute.
