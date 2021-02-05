Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week and hope it's a fantastic weekend ahead.
Winter has returned in a big way around Mid-Michigan, with snow coming back last evening and leaving us our latest mess to clean up this morning. Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for the entire TV5 viewing area to highlight the possibility of hazardous travel this morning.
Several school closings have been reported. Be sure to check out our Closings page.
Today & Tonight
While the snow will be letting up over the next few hours and some of our treated roads have been primarily wet with temps in the 30s earlier tonight, temperatures are falling and many areas are below freezing as of 5 AM. This means any wet areas could possibly ice back up. Back roads, side streets, and untreated roads will also be slick.
Winds have also been picking up through the night, with gusts frequently expected to top out between 30-45 miles per hour this morning. The peak of the wind is expected to be this morning with the gusts above 40 miles per hour, but we expect gusty conditions through the entire day.
Temperatures will fall into the teens and low 20s and once they're there, we stay in the range the rest of today. Wind chills will fall to the single digits and potentially below 0 at times through tomorrow morning.
System snow should move out quickly this morning, but we'll transition to lake-effect snow following its departure. That lake-effect snow will be scattered and most will just pick up minor accumulations less than 1". That being said, where lake-effect snow is a bit more persistent, we could see some localized totals of an additional inch or two.
Scattered snow may slow down a bit overnight, but we may still still a few snow showers here and there. Temperatures will bottom out in the single numbers and low teens by Saturday morning, with wind chills running colder.
Stay warm, everyone!
