Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week and hope the second half is just as nice.
Mostly cloudy skies and scattered lake-effect snow and flurries hung around another day on Wednesday and after a warm up to start the day, temperatures quickly cooled down into the afternoon.
As we wrap up the workweek the next few days, plan for the cold to stick around but skies will become a bit brighter soon.
Today & Tonight
Out the door this morning, temperatures are running 20-30° cooler than this time yesterday, with commute temperatures largely in the teens. A northwesterly wind is keeping our wind chills a bit colder in the single numbers with a few areas falling below 0.
Highs won't be moving much today, with readings in the teens expected this afternoon. Those chilly temperatures will come under plenty of clouds, but it does appear we'll have a better chance today than we've seen much of this week to poke a few holes in those clouds for some occasional sun.
Winds will remain north northwesterly around 5 to 15 miles per hour, keeping wind chills in the single digits and keeping lake-effect snow showers and flurries in play. The coverage of snow today should be pretty spotty.
As we head into the evening and overnight, skies will gradually clear out and our wind will die down. This sets us up for a chilly start on Friday, with overnight lows expected to settle a few degrees on either side of 0.
Friday
A strong area of high pressure is expected to build in for Friday, keeping our skies largely clear as we wrap up the workweek. Sunshine is expected from start to finish, with a southwest wind around 5 to 10 miles per hour.
That southwesterly wind in conjunction with that sun would normally set us up for mild air, but highs are expected to top out near 20 for the afternoon thanks to the chilly start to the day.
Friday evening should remain dry, but there will be a gradual increase in cloud cover overnight into Saturday morning. Overnight lows will be in the single digits to low teens.
