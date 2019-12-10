How the temperatures have fallen! For as cold as it has already been on Tuesday, we still have to get a bit colder for the middle of the week!
Tonight
After a colder daytime period on Tuesday, we'll be getting even colder tonight. Scattered snow showers will make for some travel difficulties here and there this evening, so you'll want to remain alert for rapid changes in visibility and slick spots on the roads. Those snow showers will become a bit more isolated overnight as the wind takes a slight shift toward the southwest, but no complete end is in sight for about another 24 hours. Expect mostly cloudy skies to continue outside of any snow shower activity.
Temperatures will drop from the 20s in the evening, to the middle teens overnight. Of course, that isn't the whole story. With the lingering winds, it will feel more like the single-digits by the time we wake up on Wednesday morning.
Wednesday
With an area of high pressure settling closer to the region on Wednesday, our weather will begin to gradually quiet down. Isolated snow showers in the morning will tend to diminish during the afternoon, but this will be dependent on how quickly our winds diminish.
Westerly winds through early afternoon will remain strong at 15-25 mph, but will start to decline with the approach of high pressure. The quicker we get the winds to diminish, the quicker we'll shut off the snow showers and will even work some clearing into the equation. If the winds linger into the evening, then isolated flakes and mostly cloudy skies will persist longer. In any case, expect a general decline in snow activity, and at least a few peeks of sun from time to time.
Now, that potential for clearing is all well and good, but the high pressure system responsible will also be dragging the coldest of this latest Arctic air mass in with it. Highs will only manage the upper teens to around 20 degrees, and wind chills will stay firmly planted in the single-digits.
Whatever clearing we do not get during the daytime on Wednesday, we'll get on Wednesday night. Combine that with winds turning calm, and it's just going to get even colder. Lows Wednesday night will fall range from the single-digits to low teens.
Stay warm!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
