Well, we made it. Our first accumulating snow of the season is behind us, but the system responsible still has some influence to exert on our weather going into the weekend.
Snow showers will continue to stay in the forecast along with some of the coldest air of the season thus far.
We explain below!
Saturday
Scattered snow showers will be possible in the form of lake effect throughout the entire day. However, the majority of this activity looks to last for the morning hours. Becoming for isolated by the second half of the day.
Nonetheless, if you end up finding yourself under one of these snow showers, you can expect a quick burst of moderate to heavy snow that could reduce visibility and put down a quick dusting on the ground.
Temperatures are staying on the colder side as we only expect highs to reach into the mid 30s. Average for this time of year in November is the upper 40s. That's a good 10-15 degrees below average.
Winds will aslo be aggressive especially for the first half of the day. Winds out of the northwest at 5-15 mph sustained will gusts upwards of 25+ mph. Expect winds to settle down by the evening and overnight hours.
Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy on Saturday night. Lows will dive again into the low 20s.
Veterans Day
A few leftover flurries will stick around on Sunday. Mostly cloudy skies will remain in place. Not looking to really see any sunshine for the entire weekend.
Highs look to top off in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will at least be lighter, so it won't feel quite as cold!
Take a look ahead to next week in the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
