Temperatures began to dip quickly on Friday with breezy conditions whipping up rain and snow showers. That's pretty much the name of the game for the weekend, but things may pick up a bit on Sunday!
Tonight
Scattered lake effect rain and snow showers will continue this evening as a sprawling low pressure system slowly drifts over the Great Lakes. Winds will ease slightly overnight, which will pull much of the activity closer to US-127, but at least a small chance will remain for everyone. On top of that, much of the overnight showers will lean more toward snow as temperatures continue to fall. This could lead to a light coating in some heavier snow showers, but little to no snow accumulations is expected overall.
Lows will settle in the low and middle 30s, with a southwesterly wind at 6-12 mph.
Saturday
Scattered lake-effect will remain in play on Saturday, with primarily snow during the coolest parts of the day (early morning and night) and rain mixing in more during the daylight hours when highs warm up into the lower and middle 40s.
Winds will be breezy out of the west northwest on Saturday, keeping wind chills mostly in the 30s to start the weekend.
Accumulations on Saturday of any snow should remain minor, not much more than 1", with the best chance the farther northwest you go, toward Roscommon county.
Lake-effect is once again expected to slow down into Saturday night, with just an isolated chance at best into early Sunday morning.
Sunday
The latter half of your weekend is where things start to become a lot more interesting. There has been a developing consensus in our weather models of an area of low pressure passing by on Sunday, which could bring a more widespread swath of snow to the area.
Temperatures have also been trending cooler, so while some rain mixing in isn't off the table just yet, there is a chance our precipitation on Sunday could be predominantly snow. Highs are looking to be mostly in the 30s and if we reach 40, it will be a struggle.
As far as specific accumulations, we won't put those out just yet as this system is still over the Pacific ocean and our weather balloons haven't had a chance to get a good look at it just yet. Once they do, we should get a better idea on the specifics of this system and certain details will become more clear.
Just for an early expectation, it doesn't seem unreasonable for some areas to pick up an inch or slightly more of slushy accumulation. The best chance of this would be in grassy and elevated surface areas. Areas in West Michigan will see the highest accumulation through the weekend.
That being said, there are some other factors to keep in mind. The ground temperature, while it's starting to cool down, is still warm enough to lead to some melting, so the amount of snow that falls may look a bit less on the ground after compaction. And our actual temperatures if they manage to sneak up into the 40s after all, could throw a wrench into things, too.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
