Cold wind chills were definitely the big story on Monday and it looks like the cold air will be sticking around for the most part as we work through this week. It does appear the latter portion of this week will at least be closer to our January normals, so although we stay below average, we won't be as bitterly cold.
Today & Tonight
Although our wind has died down quite a bit from the peak yesterday afternoon, our actual temperatures have dropped a bit this morning, especially in areas where skies have cleared. We're running in the low single digits to a few degrees below zero with the actual temps, with wind chills a bit cooler, so it doesn't feel too much different than Monday morning.
Skies will be a bit variable today with a chance for sunshine this morning in areas farther to the south, with more clouds to the north. Clouds will likely take over around lunchtime for most, before a southwesterly wind shifts much of the lake-effect clouds to the north, providing another window for sun later in the day for areas farther south. Areas in the far north as you get closer to M-55 may be on the cloudier side much of today.
High temperatures will move into the lower and middle 20s this afternoon, but a south southwesterly wind around 10 to 20 miles per hour will keep us feeling more like the upper single-digits and low teens.
Any areas that manage some breaks in the clouds today will fill back in late this evening and overnight as a disturbance moves overhead. Despite this disturbance, a dry air mass is currently expected to hold off any snow showers at this time. We'll watch to see if this thinking changes this afternoon.
Overnight temperatures will actually rise a bit into the upper 20s and low 30s toward the morning commute on Wednesday.
Wednesday
Skies are expected to be mostly cloudy through the day on Wednesday, but high temperatures should return to the lower and middle 30s for the afternoon. Our wind should be lighter out of the west on Wednesday, so wind chills will be at least in the 20s to low 30s.
The first half of the day should be dry, but a secondary disturbance is expected to pass through during the afternoon and/or evening. There are some timing differences between our models on the arrival time.
This disturbance is expected to produce some light snow as it passes on by during the second half of the day. Any accumulations with this system are expected to be light at this time, largely under 1".
As always, we'll keep watching and keep you informed if anything changes.
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
