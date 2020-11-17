Good Tuesday morning! We hope you've had a great start to the week and we hope Tuesday is just as nice.
It was nice to see the sun again on Monday and although the wind didn't relax too much, it was at least a nice break from the strong winds of Sunday. As for our Tuesday, plan for the cold breeze to continue, with a few scattered flakes mixed in here and there. Ready or not, it's becoming that time of year!
Today & Tonight
Out the door this morning, there could be some lingering flurries or light snow on your morning drive. In most areas, this shouldn't be all that heavy. The exception could be some slightly more efficient snow to the northwest toward Roscommon and other counties near M-55. As always, take it easy when necessary.
Otherwise, temperatures range from the upper 20s to middle 30s, with wind chills even colder in the teens and 20s.
After a cold front came through yesterday, there won't be much of a warm up today with highs only expected to be in the lower to middle 30s. With northwest winds around 10-20 miles per hour (gusts near 25 mph) through the day, wind chills will be in the 20s much of the time.
Those wind gusts will not only lead to colder wind chills, but also some lakeshore flooding. Lakeshore Flood Advisories have been issued for Huron and Tuscola counties for rough waters, flooding, and erosion along the western shores of those counties.
Any snow showers and flurries this afternoon should gradually wind down into the evening hours of tonight. No significant accumulation is expected through today, and any minor accumulations should be mainly confined to grassy surfaces. The best chance of accumulation would be to the northwest, closer to Roscommon County.
Clouds should break up a bit overnight as well, which should provide a chance to drop into the 20s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.