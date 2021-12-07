Good Tuesday morning Mid-Michigan! After a windy Monday, we have quieter, just cold, weather for Tuesday. There is a small disturbance which could bring scattered snow showers to the area tonight and tomorrow morning, but this is looking to be a low-impact event.
Today
Headed out this morning temperatures are running around the 20 degree mark in the Thumb, decreasing into the middle teens as you head northwest through the area. Although our northwest wind is only between 5 to 15 mph, it still feels very cold! Wind chills are in the single digits for just about everyone this morning. Bundle up out there! Past a few slick spots in our northwestern counties where lake-effect snow showers persisted late last evening, roadways are dry this morning. In the way of snow today, there is the possibility for a rogue lake-effect snow shower to move through our northern row of counties; otherwise, we stay dry today.
Temperatures won't be moving too much today. Highs by this afternoon will only be in the lower 20s. This is over ten degrees below normal for this time of year.
When factoring in a west southwest wind today at 5 to 15 mph, it will still feel like the single digits through the noon hour, then feeling like the teens this afternoon and evening. This is one of the coldest days so far this season!
Tonight
A small disturbance lifting through Mid-Michigan overnight could provide scattered snow showers overnight and into early Wednesday morning, but this is looking to be a low-impact event. Locations along and north of M-20 have the best chance to see any snow shower activity with this disturbance. Snow accumulations will be minimal, too, with less than an inch expected for anyone who does see snow.
Lows tonight will settle back into the teens, feeling around the 10 degree mark when the wind is factored in. The wind will not be very strong, though, only between 5 to 10 mph out of the southwest.
Second Half of the Week
The jet stream still remains active creating unsettled weather for the rest of the week. A warmup will come with this active pattern, 40s are expected Friday and Saturday.
When looking at precipitation, a small system will move through Mid-Michigan creating rain and snow showers on Thursday afternoon and evening. Some mixing will be in the cards with this, but the general theme looks to hold snow north and rain south.
The larger system comes through accompanying a deeper dive in the jet stream on Friday into Saturday. On Friday, we stay in the warm sector of the low meaning we'll see plain rain showers; however, cold air comes in behind the system on Saturday transitioning us over to snow showers.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
