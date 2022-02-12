Good Saturday morning Mid-Michigan, we hope your weekend is getting off to a good start! After a warm Friday, arctic air is showing us that it's still February in Michigan. Cold temperatures reside this weekend but fairly tranquil conditions will take us into Monday!
Today
This morning temperatures are running in the teens in the Tri-Cities and south, while they've already dropped into the single digits up north. Wind chills are even colder thanks to a brisk northwest wind. That wind is around 10 to 20 mph at the moment, but will start to taper-off by the evening hours today. Temperatures won't move around much today from where they're at this morning, eventually only reaching the middle and upper teens for afternoon high temperatures. Wind chills will stay in the single digits all day.
Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy today, but some peeks of sun are certainly possible! Despite the cold, the sun will help to melt roadways a little. While nearly everyone stays dry, there's a chance for a few isolated lake-effect snow showers along the shoreline of the Thumb.
Tonight
Skies return to mostly cloudy cover tonight with the potential for a few isolated snow showers, but overall everybody stays dry. Temperatures will be cold, single digits for overnight low temperatures tonight with wind chills occasionally sub-zero on Sunday morning. Fortunately, the wind will be light out of the NNW, only coming in around 5 mph.
Sunday
The chance for a few isolated snow showers remains on Sunday, but overall we stay dry. Sunday will have a few more clouds than Saturday, though. Expect nearly a repeat performance in the temperature department with highs only reaching to the middle and upper teens. The wind stays light out of the north around 5 to 10 mph, but that will keep wind chills in the single digits much of the day.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
