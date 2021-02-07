Despite Sunday living up to its namesake, the sunny skies did nothing to warm us up. Cold remains the common denominator as we look ahead to the new work week.
Overnight
The broken record continues tonight. Arctic air maintains a firm hold over our region, with low temperatures set to take a dive into the low single-digits despite returning clouds overnight.
With a light westerly wind remaining in place at 5-10 mph, wind chills will hover below zero throughout the night, possibly falling to around -10 at times.
Monday
The work week will begin on a quiet note, but the biting cold is going nowhere. After a brief window of sun in the morning, mostly cloudy skies will take over into Monday afternoon. A stray snow shower will be possible later in the afternoon, as highs barely manage to climb back into the upper teens. Light southwesterly wind at 5-10 mph will hold wind chills to the single-digits throughout the day, so be sure to continue to layer up if you're headed out!
Another small disturbance will track toward the Great Lakes on Monday night, similar to to the one on Saturday night. A short period of light snow will be possible depending on the exact track of the system, with the greatest risk currently expected along I-69. Even so, nothing more than a dusting of new snow is expected, but this could make for a fresh round of slick and icy conditions into the Tuesday morning commute. Lows Monday night in the upper single-digits with light and variable winds.
Stay warm, everyone!
