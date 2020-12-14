Whether it's looking more like Christmas in your area, it is feeling more like Christmas for everyone! Colder air left behind by last weekend's winter storm is about to get even colder!
Overnight
Leftover snow showers from Monday evening will come to an end after midnight as high pressure begins to settle in from the Upper Midwest. As the winds ease, we'll lose any leftover support for lake effect snow, and clouds will begin to thin out somewhat. Variably cloudy skies will carry us into Tuesday morning, but approaching high pressure will also drag in a shot of colder air.
Lows will settle into the middle and upper teens, with even the light WNW winds at 5-10 mph producing wind chills closer to the single-digits.
Tuesday
Tuesday will afford us a break from the snow showers, and a better share of sunshine overall. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be the order of the day, but with temperatures hovering a few degrees below average.
Expect highs in the upper 20s, with a light east wind developing in the afternoon at 4-8 mph.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
