Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you enjoyed the weekend. Here's to a great week ahead!
Despite some lake effect snow showers over the weekend, conditions weren't too bad for December standards.
We look at a relatively quiet week ahead. Just a few snow chances for mid-week.
Check out the forecast!
Tonight
We carry partly to mostly cloudy skies into the rest of this evening and overnight tonight.
Chances for a few flurries will be possible from the storm system moving just to the south of Mid-Michigan into Monday
Lows will be near 20. Dropping to the teens for a select few.
Monday
Mainly some high clouds will looks to hold steady out ahead of the next approaching system to the south. Some breaks will be possible early on in the day.
Most of the snow from the system moving throughout the Ohio river valley will look to stay south of Mid-Michigan. We just look to receive some northern clouds from the system.
A few flurries or stray snow shower farther south along I-69 looks to be the worst of it. Most look to stay dry for the whole day.
Temperatures look to reach back into the low to mid 30s.
