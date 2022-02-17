Good Friday morning! You're almost to the weekend.
After some measurable snow last night, we catch a quick break from any precipitation. The cold air is back for the next few days.
We track yet another round of light snow into tonight.
Here's the latest forecast!
Today & Tonight (Friday)
After another round of snow last night, wind chills for the bus stops on Friday morning (for students who are in session) will be sub zero. Layers will be key out the door this morning.
Roads in many locations are still snow covered and icy. Best if you can give yourself a little more driving time for your morning commute.
For today, most of your Friday trends dry! Some sunshine will be possible to mix in for the morning. More clouds expected to return going into the afternoon and evening hours.
Highs today back in the 20s.
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
