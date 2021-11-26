Good Friday morning Mid-Michigan ... it's Black Friday! If you're heading out to do any shopping, it's going to be cold today. The Thanksgiving cold front has brought in a winter-like airmass that will be here to stay through the weekend. In addition, a weak Clipper system is bringing us the possibility to have some accumulating snow by the end of the weekend.
Black Friday
Temperatures out the door this morning are running in the middle and upper 20s but feeling more like the middle and lower teens thanks to a brisk northwest wind. Wind speeds are around 10 to 20 mph sustained, with some gusts reaching 25 to 30 mph. There won't be much movement in temperatures today, highs will only reach the lower 30s by this afternoon. Many will even stay just below freezing.
The wind will also persist out of the northwest today between 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 25. Feels like temperatures throughout the day will stay in the upper teens and lower 20s, be sure to bundle up!
Past a few lake-effect flurries this morning, we're dry for today with mostly cloudy skies. Clouds will break up a little bit just before sundown allowing for a few peaks of sunshine. That trend continues into the overnight.
Tonight
Decreasing clouds will be a trend tonight, eventually settling to partly cloudy coverage. As a result, plus the cold airmass, lows tonight will be cold. Numbers will dip to the lower 20s in our southern and urban heat islands, but up north folks will have temperatures in the teens by sunrise Saturday. The wind will fortunately slow down, only at 5 to 10 mph out of the west northwest.
Weekend Snow Showers, Accumulations Possible
Mostly cloudy skies will continue through Saturday and Sunday, and we'll remain on the same cold track. Saturday will remain dry for the first half of the day, but that new disturbance ducking out of southern Canada will begin to push a round of snow showers into the area during the afternoon. Highs will top out in the mid 30s, then dip into the mid 20s on Saturday night as snow showers continue.
Sunday will be a similar story with scattered lake effect snow showers on and off throughout the day. Highs will hit the middle to upper 30s, then head into the mid 20s for the first night of Hanukkah.
Accumulating snow has a better outlook compared to a couple of weeks ago now that the ground is colder. There will be some dry air to work through initially Saturday, but eventually the steady snow showers will take over. Combining both days this weekend, minor accumulations will be possible for everyone around Mid-Michigan. An early forecast for snowfall numbers has a trace to 1" for most in Mid-Michigan, but 1" to 2" with locally higher totals will be possible in Huron County but also in our southwest communities. The southwest communities could see the higher totals due to a heavier band of snow that sets up in central lower Michigan. Stay tuned as the location of the band, as well as the general track of the Clipper can change. Wherever that band sets up, though, will have the highest snow totals this weekend. Keep tabs on the forecast through the weekend!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
