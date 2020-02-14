Happy Friday! We hope you've had a great week and we wish you a wonderful weekend.
Happy Valentine's Day everyone!
Snow from yesterday left some roads slick, please be careful while driving and bundle up because temperatures have been very cold from arctic air funneling in from the north.
We break down your forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
If you have any Friday evening plans or date night on this Valentine's day and are going to be going outside, stay warm. Temperatures will continue to drop through the teens and single digits with a partly to mostly cloudy sky.
Lows will settle into the single digits and teens tonight.
Weekend Outlook
Mild air will return Saturday with high temperatures climbing back into the 30s.
Unfortunetly, we will have breezy conditions which will give us a wind chill factor. Sustained winds are expected at 10-20 miles per hour out the southwest with gusts near 30 miles per hour at times.
Clouds will increase throughout the day and eventually those clouds will bring some snow showers starting in the evening. So once again tricky travel will be possible. Accumulations, if any, shouldn't amount to much.
We will dry out by Sunday and temperatures will be a touch warmer in the middle 30s.
