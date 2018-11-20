If you thought the past few days have been cold, wait until you see where temps are headed in the next couple of day!
Overnight
A fast-moving clipper system will charge eastward across Lake Superior overnight, dragging a cold front along with it. Isolated snow showers will remain possible as the system passes through the region, keeping the threat of slick or icy roads very much in play.
Temperatures will find their way into the upper 20s by daybreak, but that will come with WNW winds at 15-25 mph. Resulting wind chill values will fall into the low and middle teens for most of us, so be prepared for a frigid blast on your way out the door in the morning!
Wednesday
Going into the big travel day, any snow shower activity from the overnight looks to be long gone by mid to late morning. Clouds will linger for the morning but begin to decreasing into the afternoon hours.
Some slick spots will be likely for the morning commute especially on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses. Be prepared!
Traveling for the afternoon and into the evening however looks to be smooth sailing! Just pretty cold. Temperatures don't even look to break 30; with highs staying in the upper 20s. Winds will be breezy out of the north northwest around 10-20 mph. Wind chills will feel more like the teens. You know the drill by now, bundle up!
Thanksgiving
Another dry but cold day look to play out for the holiday! Temperatures will be struggling yet again to break 30. High temperatures will be stuck for another day in the mid to upper 20s. Wind chills still making to feel 5-10 degrees colder.
On more of a positive note, we look to stay dry with party cloudy skies heading to see family or friends for the big meal. Regardless of the weather where you may be celebrating, we wish everyone a safe and happy Thanksgiving!
Remember, you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.