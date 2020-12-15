Good morning Mid-Michigan! We hope it's been a great start to the week.
Whether you received rain or snow from over the weekend, it is feeling more like winter for everyone today! Colder air left behind by last weekend's winter storm is about to get even colder!
Chances for a few more snow showers will be in the forecast over the next several days.
Here's the latest!
Today & Tonight
Partly to at times mostly cloudy skies will be the order of the day. Still expect some breaks in the clouds to allow in some rays of sunshine from time to time. Similar set up to Monday.
Still the chance will be there for some isolated flurries. At worst a few isolated snow showers for folks in the Thumb later today.
Expect highs in the mid to upper 20s by later this afternoon, with a light northeast wind developing in the afternoon at 5-10 mph.
Overall quiet conditions continue for most of this evening and into tonight. Mostly cloudy skies into early Wednesday morning.
Lows tonight continue to stay cold; dropping into the low 20s and upper teens.
Wind chills will be feeling like the teens and even sine single digits going into Wednesday morning.
Wednesday
Another mostly cloudy start to the morning. Again, the bigger story will continue to be the colder temperatures out the door; teens and 20s. Stay warm!
We will keep the small chance for a few isolated snow showers into the afternoon hours of Wednesday. Most look to stay dry. Better chances will reside south of U.S. 10.
If you have any travel plans south near Lansing or Detroit, you'll stand the better chance to receive a few more snow showers.
Highs on Wednesday stay chilly; only managing the low 30s for most.
Stay warm, everyone!
