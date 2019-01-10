Winter's cold bite will continue to dull tonight, but make no mistake, it's still cold.
Overnight
Partly to mostly cloudy skies will hold for the remainder of the night. As high pressure over Iowa filters in across the Great Lakes, winds will continue to diminish as well. Even so, it's going to remain cold.
Low temperatures settle in the low to mid teens, and although the winds will be lighter, it will still be enough to push wind chills into the single-digits.
Friday
Chilly tranquility to close out the work week. Mostly cloudy skies will resume despite high pressure sitting overhead, but that will at least keep the winds off the table. Highs will climb to near normal in the upper 20s, so you'll still want to layer up.
