Sun made a long-overdue appearance on Monday, and without getting too greedy, we're going to keep in around for a bit longer. The cost will be a night of cold temperatures.
Overnight
Clear and cold, that's all there is to it! Lack of cloud cover means a lack of insulation, so our temperatures will continue to free fall. Lows for most of us will settle to near 0, with a few isolated locations dipping into negative territory. The silver lining is that we will not be dealing with significant winds, so no wind chills to make it feel even colder.
Tuesday
In a rare turn of events this winter, we'll put together back-to-back days with sunshine as high pressure remains in control of our weather. Partly to mostly sunny skies will offset some of the chilly feeling in the air, but highs will still come up several degrees below average. We'll crest in the mid 20s, when we should be seeing the mercury climb into the low 30s.
Enjoy the tranquility, because another wintry mess will be rolling in on Wednesday with a blend of snow, freezing rain, and rain.
