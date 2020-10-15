What was a chilly Thursday will turn into a cold Thursday night, and these chilly conditions will be sticking around as we head into the weekend.
Weather Alerts
FREEZE WARNING in effect until 9:00 AM for all areas south of M-55.
Overnight
Clouds will continue to diminish overnight as WNW winds ease up. Lacking natural insulation from cloud cover, temperatures will take a tumble! Lows will dive into the low 30s in most locations, but some outlying areas will likely wind up in the upper 20s.
Widespread frost will develop by morning, so be sure to protect any sensitive outdoor plants you may have.
Friday
We'll remain unseasonably cool and decidedly more Fall-like on Friday. You'll need to layer up to fend off the morning cold, but you'll at least be greeted by mostly sunny skies. A mix of sun and clouds will continue with dry conditions through midday, but a new round of lake effect showers will develop during the afternoon. These will be the result of an increasing WSW wind at 5-15 mph, and a weak disturbance approaching from the west. Highs will settle for the low 50s when we should still be around 60 degrees.
Scattered showers will continue into Friday night, accompanied by another round of cold temperatures falling into the low 30s. While not expected to be a widespread occurrence, the falling temperatures could lead to a few snowflakes mixing in with the overnight showers.
Stay warm, everyone!
