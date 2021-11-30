Good Tuesday evening/night! We hope the week is treating you well.
Another cold night is ahead. We're talking about the chance for some rain showers along with another round of snow possible for the weekend.
Here's the latest forecast!
Monday Night's Snow
Most of Mid-Michigan received 1-3" from the most recent "clipper system".
Here's a look at some of the official snow totals across the region.
Evening & Tonight
Behind a passing cold front this evening, clouds look to briefly decreasing in coverage going into the later evening and early overnight hours. Less cloud cover will lead to a drop in temperatures below freezing tonight.
With road treatments and temperatures above freezing this afternoon melting some snow, we could see a re-freeze in places tonight. This will especially be on any elevated surfaces; bridges, overpasses, and on ramps.
No precipitation is expected overnight. Lows will be dependent on how much and how long any clearing lasts. Expect mostly 20s by Wednesday morning.
Some else also on the table will be the chance for patchy fog/freezing fog to develop into Wednesday morning.
Mid-Week (Wednesday & Thursday)
A cold start out the door for the morning drive. Prepare for temperatures in the 20s for the bus stop. Grab the layers!
Despite the chance for slick spots and fog/freezing fog, we should stay dry for most of the morning hours.
The next approaching system looks to arrive past lunchtime into the afternoon and evening hours. Depending on the exact arrival of the precipitation, we could have some early on mixing occur.
Highs Wednesday will be a touch warmer in the upper 30s and low 40s.
Thursday trends mainly dry. Could have a few showers north of the Bay at worst. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week; reaching back into the mid and even some upper 40s!
Early Weekend Outlook
As of now, Saturday is trending to be the drier day of the two. Temperatures will be colder both days back in the 30s for highs.
Sunday leading into next week has the potential to see the return of some snow. We could be have some initial mixing early on along with some accumulations when all is said and done.
Still being 5 days out, details will come more into focus as we approach the weekend. For now, just something to keep an eye on over the next few days.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
