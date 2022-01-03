Quiet weather continues into Tuesday, but we'll be looking for the flakes to fly again by midweek!
Tonight
Cold, but quiet for the first Monday night of 2022. High pressure over the Ohio Valley will remain in control of our weather, as a wave of clouds tracks in from the west. Those clouds won't be a problem though, just leading to a variably cloudy sky at times into Tuesday morning.
Lows will take a seasonably cold turn overnight, falling into the middle and upper teens. Expect it to feel more like the teens at times, thanks to a southwesterly wind at 6-12 mph. Whether you're heading out this evening overnight, or in the morning, make sure to layer up!
Tuesday
The second day of the workweek won't be too much different from our Monday, with another dry day expected. Skies will have a chance to feature a bit of sunshine early in the day, before clouding up into the afternoon hours.
Temperatures at face value will be warmer in the 30s, but the wind chill will remain a factor tomorrow, keeping things feeling more like the teens and 20s.
Clouds will continue to increase for the second half of the day going into the evening and overnight into Wednesday ahead of our next system. Lows Tuesday night drop back into the 20s.
Mid-Week Stronger Winds & Snow Chances
An area of low pressure will pass by to our north on Wednesday. This will help to bring back in a colder air mass along with lake effect snow chances.
While conditions will be worse closer to the Lake Michigan along the lakeshore, we will still have a good chance to see some of these snow showers pass through our region at times through that Wednesday & Thursday stretch. Some of these snow showers may have some squall-like tendencies, so this could reduce visibility drastically at times.
Accumulations in our area are not expected to be significant, but we could pick up some minor amounts here and there where snow showers persist.
In addition to the periodic snow showers, winds are expected to pick back up quite a bit, with gusts potential reaching 30+ mph. Something else to keep in mind throughout this week.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
