Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great weekend.
The end of the weekend delivered with plenty of sunshine and temperatures reaching above freezing for most across the region.
But being in Michigan, big changes are coming as early as the beginning of the week.
Here's the forecast!
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies take us into the evening and overnight hours tonight. Any plans or traveling into tonight should be smooth sailing!
Lows tonight will once again be much colder; down into the teens for most.
Winds will be lighter out of the west around 5-10 mph.
Wind chills look to dip into the low teens and even single digits farther north. Still be sure to dress for the cold wind chills with the hats, scarfs, and gloves!
Early-Week
A dry Monday morning commute will be accommodating those who still have to get back to school or work for President's Day. Temperatures will be cold starting off in the teens and 20s.
We're dry for the morning. A few rays of sun will be possible early on.
Clouds will be increasing into the afternoon ahead of our next system which looks to arrive Monday evening, overnight into Tuesday morning.
Precipitation types are going to be a bit tricky with this system. A bit more warm air from the south will be in play.
Temperatures initially look to support snow for the region Monday evening. The change over from snow to rain looks to happen going into early Tuesday morning from south to north.
Folks north of M-55 look to stay mainly snow at this point in the forecast.
Areas from M-55 south to around M-46 and the northern section of the Thumb look to see mostly snow before a brief change over to a mix/rain early Tuesday.
South of M-46 closer to I-69 is looking like a shorter window of snow early on before seeing a faster change over to rain around midnight.
With all of that being said, here's an EARLY look at what we're thinking for snowfall totals from this event.
Remember, when dealing with mixed precipitation, ANY small changes in the location of the mixing line, track of the storm itself, and temperature profiles will be the key differences whether you receive more rain or snow in your backyard.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
