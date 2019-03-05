Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week and we send our best for a wonderful Tuesday.
It's no secret temperatures have been starting the month of March below average and it appears that's likely to continue today. While we avoided snow for the most part on Monday, it appears we'll be adding some of that back into the mix today.
Today & Tonight
As you get ready to head out the door, plan for readings in the single numbers yet again this morning with our coldest spots below zero.
With just enough of a wind, many of our wind chills will hang out between 0 and -15 through the morning with only slight improvement expected later today with a blustery westerly wind.
Highs will reach into the middle and upper teens, but will only feel like the single digits at best with the wind chill.
Lake-effect clouds will be numerous today and some passing lake-effect snow showers will be possible as well.
While accumulations won't add up to much, a few snow squalls are possible which could lead to a quick coating on area roads, along with some reduced visibility. Be prepared for the possibility of rapidly changing conditions when the flakes fly today.
Overnight, expect isolated to widely scattered lake-effect to continue with some partial clearing expected. Lows will fall into the single digits again tonight, with our coldest locations below zero.
