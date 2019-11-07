Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and hope the second half of the week is just as nice.
Snow was a persistent part of our forecast on Wednesday and it even added up quite a bit in some parts of Mid-Michigan as well. Thankfully for our morning commute it's starting to slow down and things won't be quite as hectic today.
Today & Tonight
As you head out and about this morning, most roads should be in pretty good shape and just on the wet side. However, less traveled and untreated roads, along with bridges and overpasses could be slick here and there.
At the very least, you may need a few extra minutes to brush/scrape your windshield today.
Snow from last night's system should make its final push through the area early this morning affecting areas mainly south and east of the Tri-Cities. Any additional accumulation should be minor with this batch.
Once this round passes, we should get a break for most of the morning and even early afternoon before lake-effect snow showers begin passing through during the second half of the day. The best chances will be in the north as usual, but a few of those snow showers will find their way into the Tri-Cities and Thumb region. Accumulations should remain minor for most.
These showers will eventually fade into the overnight period, but it's possible a few snow showers could linger in the Thumb overnight, especially near the shoreline areas in Huron & Sanilac counties.
If lake-effect snow manages to get going in these places, it wouldn't be completely out of the question to see a few more inches of accumulation in a few spots if everything sets up just right.
Temperatures are on the cold side this morning with mostly 20s out the door. Winds aren't overly strong, but we have enough to take wind chills down into the teens in a few areas too. Don't expect much temperature movement into the afternoon with highs only expected to be in the lower and middle 30s this afternoon.
Overnight things get quite chilly with skies eventually clearing out a bit. Lows will have no trouble falling into the 20s as we get set for the Friday morning commute.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
