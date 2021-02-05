Good Friday evening! The weekend is finally upon us. Winter has kicked it into overdrive over the last 24 hours, making Mid-Michigan look more like a winter tundra after last night's snow. There is also blowing and drifting snow in many places right now due to the strong winds.
Weather Alerts
There are Winter Weather Advisories around parts of Mid-Michigan right now. These advisories have various expiration times. Visit the Weather Alerts section of our website for more information.
Tonight
Temperatures will fall to the lower teens, even dipping below 10 degrees in spots. Winds will stay strong as well, sustaining around 15 to 20 mph out of the west southwest, and even gusting up to 25 at times. Pairing the bitter cold temperatures with the strong winds will put our wind chills sub-zero tonight and tomorrow morning.
Lake effect snow showers will hang around the area as well, especially in our western counties. Also expect blowing and drifting snow as a result of the strong winds. Additional accumulations from the lake effect snow look minor, only around an additional inch is forecast.
A refreeze of the roads also looks possible tonight. With lows getting down to around 10 degrees, road salt will lose most of its effectiveness. This will cause a slick commute this evening and into the overnight hours. Drive with caution.
Tomorrow
Our snow chances diminish slightly tomorrow. With that said though, there still remains the chance to see some scattered snow showers around the area.
The daytime high for tomorrow is 18 degrees, but the winds will continue to make that feel much colder.
Winds will not retreat much -- if at all. Our winds will remain out of the west southwest sustaining between 10 to 20 mph. Gusts will still get up to the 25 mph mark, and wind chills will continue hovering around the 0 degree mark.
Stay warm, everyone!
