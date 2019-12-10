Good Tuesday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great start to the week and we wish you a wonderful day ahead.
It was a gloomy and rainy start to the week. Now today we have breezy conditions and snow showers moving through the area.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
It is going to be a cold day, with our high temperatures only climbing into the lower and middle 20s.
When you factor in a northwesterly wind sustained at 10 to 20 mph, with gusts near 30 mph, our wind chill values will be in the teens and single digits throughout the day.
With these cold temperatures still watch out for slick icy roads and make sure to dress warm.
Snow showers will continue today and during the overnight. Accumulations will be minor if any at all.
Low temperatures tonight will drop into the teens. With our feels like temperatures reaching close to zero by Wednesday morning.
Stay warm!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
