Good Sunday evening/night Mid-Michigan!
After some light snowfall last night, conditions turn cold.
We do have another chance of snow going into mid-week.
Here's the latest forecast!
Evening/Tonight (Sunday)
Most of the snow is done with after breaking into some sunshine earlier this afternoon. At worst, a few lake effect snow showers will be possible through the evening; especially for those within the Thumb and west of US-127 near the snow belts off Lake Michigan.
Past any snow, we're dry with more cold air going into this evening and tonight. Partly cloudy skies to mostly clear at times will bring temperatures down to near 10 degrees. Some locations will dive into the single digits, too.
We will have a light wind out of the northwest tonight, but with temperatures that cold, almost any wind movement will bring wind chills down several degrees.
Quiet Early-Week, More Snow Chances Mid-Week
If you're back to school or work tomorrow in the morning, you'll want to pack on the layers as you're heading out! Some wind chills could approach 0 in some areas.
The weather actually stays quiet for Monday, just staying cold. High Pressure to our SW will help keep skies clear leading to partly to mostly sunny skies.
Highs into the afternoon only reach back into the mid and upper 20s. Winds turn more southwest sustained between 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.
Tuesday is looking like another dry day. Slightly "warmer with highs reaching back into the 30s. Clouds will begin to increase going into the afternoon ahead of our next system arriving by Wednesday.
We're seeing signs of another dip in the jet stream around midweek, Wednesday/Thursday. This could provide enough forcing for another low pressure system with some light accumulating snowfall. We're also expecting some breezy conditions with this system, too.
With how the last system played out, it's still too early to talk about snowfall amounts. Always a good reminder to obtain any information on a winter system from a reliable source. We're always open to answering any questions you may have pertaining to forecasting winter systems.
Like always, stay tuned for updates!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
